Predators score twice in 10 seconds, beat slumping Wild 3-0

Apr 1, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) clears the puck ahead of pressure from Minnesota Wild right winger Jason Pominville (29) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators won 3-0. (Photo: Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Saturday.



Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for his third shutout this season as the Predators snapped a two-game skid with a victory that tied them with the St. Louis Blues at 91 points. The Blues hold the tiebreaker, and the Predators visit St. Louis on Sunday.



The Wild lost for the fifth time in six games after finishing March 4-10-2.



Coach Bruce Boudreau took a timeout with 2:43 left in the second period, and that's when the Predators took control.



Forsberg scored his 31st by tipping the puck in at 17:21 - just 4 seconds after the Wild timeout. Then Fiala scored unassisted, skating in front of the crease and putting a wrister into the open net past goalie Alex Stalock 10 seconds later.

© 2017 Associated Press