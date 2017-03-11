Record setting Tommies advance to semifinals

St Thomas All American Kaitlin Langer hugs Coach Ruth Sinn on the court after the Tommies quarterfinal victory Saturday night. (Photo: Brandon McCauley)

ST PAUL, Minn -- The perfect season for the St. Thomas women's basketball team continued Saturday night.

The undefeated Tommies win 65-48 over Whitman College in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals. Their 31st win of the season is a school record for victories.

Senior Kaitlin Langer led the way for St Thomas once again with 18 points and a career high 19 rebounds.

"It's so exciting," says Langer on the court after the game, "but at the same time we know we've worked so hard that we've earned this."

This will the the sixth trip to the national semifinals for the Tommies. The last time they were there was back in 2012.

"We're ready for this opportunity," said Coach Ruth Sinn. "We're going to enjoy this right now and then we'll look to that next step. We're just really excited to have another game."

The Tommies will look for win number 32 when they face Tufts on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

