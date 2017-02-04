Red Bull Crashed Ice leader boards feature barrage of Minnesota athletes

Courtesy: Red Bull Crashed Ice

ST PAUL, Minn - The state of Minnesota captured the national sports spotlight Saturday night, not only playing host to the 2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice competition, but also producing some of the highest placing athletes.



St. Cloud native Cameron Naasz finished in 3rd place for the men's competition. Naasz was in second most of the race, but crashed during the final turn.



With a 3rd place finish in St. Paul, Naasz has moved into 1st place on the 2017 season leader board with 2,350 points, according to the Red Bull Crashed Ice website.



He narrowly pulled ahead of the previous leader Maxwell Dunne of Burnsville, who currently has 2,160 points for the season. Dunn finished the night at 7th place.



The state of Minnesota was also well-represented on the women's side. Amanda Trunso of Blaine finished the night at 4th place. She is currently leading the women's leader board this season with 2,300 points, nearly 500 points higher than the next competitor.

Fellow Minnesota native Sydney O'Keefe of Minneapolis finished one place behind Trunso and is currently in 4th place on the leader board this season with 1,410 points.



Fellow Minnesotans Danniel Bergeson and Dan Witty are also currently in the top ten in points this season.



Canadian Dean Moriarty won Saturday night's event on the men's side, with Austrian Marco Dallago taking 2nd.



Canadians Myriam Trepanier and Tamara Kajah took 1st and 3rd place respectively. American Sadie Lundquist took 2nd.

The next competition will be held February 18th in La Sarre Canada, according to the Red Bull Crashed Ice Website.

(© 2017 KARE)