Red Wings beat reeling Wild 3-2 in OT

Mar 26, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) scores a goal in overtime on Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) at Joe Louis Arena. Detroit won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT (AP) - Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win Sunday over the reeling Minnesota Wild.



Jimmy Howard made the game-winning goal possible by making one of his 24 saves.



Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist got the rebound and made a long pass to set up Athanasiou, who faked out Devan Dubnyk with a move before flipping the puck in the net.



The Wild have lost eight of nine and are 3-10-1 in March. They still clinched a playoff spot late Saturday night when the Los Angeles Kings lost to the New York Rangers. The Wild extended their postseason streak to five under first-year coach Bruce Boudreau.



Mike Green and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit.



Dubnyk finished with 16 saves and Eric Staal and Nate Prosser scored for Minnesota.

