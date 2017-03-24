Report: Adrian Peterson seeking $8 million to play in 2017

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks on following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Evidently, the explanation for Adrian Peterson's continued unemployment is fairly simple: he's overvaluing himself.

Peterson, a free agent for the past few weeks, is seeking $8 million in compensation for the 2017 season, according to a report from ESPN.

By comparison, the man the Minnesota Vikings signed to replace him, Latavius Murray, will average $5 million over the next three years. Murray, 27, is also five years Peterson's junior.

New Seattle Seahawks tailback Eddie Lacy, 26, can make $5.5 million this season if he maxes out all of his incentives, including weight clauses.

This all suggests that Peterson, 32, will eventually need to adjust his financial expectations if the ESPN report is accurate. Though he led the league in rushing in 2015 with 1,485 yards, he missed 13 games last year after undergoing knee surgery. Lacy's deal with Seattle, Marshawn Lynch's apparent desire to come out of retirement to play for the Oakland Raiders and the fact that Peterson isn't a schematic fit in some offenses may also be limiting his options, though the ESPN report indicated the Green Bay Packers may eventually meet with him.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM