Report: Sabres' Kyle Okposo showing signs of improvement after being in ICU

Feb 28, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) skates up ice with the puck against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of Kyle Okposo's condition tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres forward is showing signs of improving from an undisclosed illness that has hospitalized him for the past five days.

The person says there is no timetable yet as to when Okposo, a Minnesota native, might be released from the neurosurgical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Friday because the Sabres have not provided any updates since announcing Okposo is under the care of team doctors on Wednesday.

Okposo has been sidelined since complaining of an illness on March 28. He had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

Kyle Okposo was born in St Paul, and played a season and a half for the Gophers before turning pro with the New York Islanders. He played there for nine seasons before signing with Buffalo as a free agent.

