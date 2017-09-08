Rosario drives in 4, Twins beat Royals 8-5

Sep 8, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Eddie Rosario homered and drove in four runs, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Friday night.



Rosario had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit his 21st home run in the third inning off Ian Kennedy (4-11) and knocked a two-out, bases-loaded single in the fourth to score Robbie Grossman and Joe Mauer. Rosario has 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in his past 30 games.



Ervin Santana (15-7) gave up four runs and five hits over five innings for the victory. He is 4-0 in nine starts since a July 21 loss. His 15 victories are tied for the AL lead.



Eduardo Escobar had three hits and homered for the Twins in the fifth.



Matt Belisle pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

