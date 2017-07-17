Rosario, Escobar lift Twins over Yanks 4-2 as Judge slumps

Jul 17, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Kennys Vargas (19) slides into home plate in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson)

MINNEAPOLIS - Eddie Rosario had two RBI doubles and Eduardo Escobar added the go-ahead, pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to help the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night.



Brian Dozier had two hits and Adalberto Mejia gave up one run and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings for the Twins, who were tied 2-2 when Escobar delivered a base hit to left field off left-hander Caleb Smith (0-1). Rosario followed with his second double of the game, and Brandon Kintzler picked up his 26th save as light rain turned into a steady downpour at Target Field.



Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 with an intentional walk and is 1 for 21 since his electric performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby.



Garrett Cooper had three hits, including two doubles, and fellow rookie Clint Frazier also had two doubles for New York.



Taylor Rogers (5-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.

