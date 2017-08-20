Rosario hits slam in 9-run 1st as Twins rout D-backs 12-5

Aug 20, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field. (Photo: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam in a nine-run first inning and the Minnesota Twins routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.



Bartolo Colon (5-10) allowed four runs over six innings for his third win in five decisions since being signed by the Twins. The 44-year-old righty became the 18th pitcher in major league history to defeat all 30 teams.



Arizona lefty T.J. McFarland, making his first start since July 1, 2014, was chased after getting only one out and allowing run-scoring hits to Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Chris Gimenez. McFarland (4-5) also walked two batters and was charged with seven earned runs, raising his ERA in August to 14.34.

