Rosario scores on late balk to lift Twins over Brewers, 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS - Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a balk as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Monday.



After Eduardo Escobar drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, Rosario hit a smash to right field that fooled Domingo Santana, who took two steps in before watching the ball sail over his head. Escobar scored to tie the game at 4.



Rosario was still at third with two out when the Brewers employed a dramatic shift on left-handed hitting Jason Castro. With no fielder near third base to hold him on, Rosario danced halfway down the baseline, causing reliever Oliver Drake (3-4) to step off the rubber and look Rosario back.



When Drake stepped back on the rubber, Rosario made another break for home. This time Drake flinched and plate umpire Bill Welke called a balk, sending Rosario home.



Reliever Buddy Boshers (1-0) retired one batter in the seventh to earn the victory in relief of starter Ervin Santana.

