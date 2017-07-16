Rosario's 2-run double helps Twins over Astros 4-2

Jul 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Zach Granite (8) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) and right fielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) - Brian Dozier homered and Eddie Rosario's two-run double in the sixth inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.



The game was tied entering the sixth when a walk by Miguel Sano and consecutive singles by Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman loaded the bases with no outs in the inning to chase Joe Musgrove (4-8). He was replaced by Tony Sipp, who was greeted with the double by Rosario that put Minnesota up 4-2. That ball was deflected by Sipp and rolled just out of reach of a diving Jose Altuve and into shallow right field.



Ervin Santana (11-6) allowed five hits and two runs in six innings for the win and Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

