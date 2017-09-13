Rosario's 2-run homer in 10th gives Twins 3-1 win vs. Padres

SEPTEMBER 13: Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning of the game on September 13, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins defeated the Padres 3-1 in ten innings. (Photo: (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night to maintain their cushion for the second AL wild card spot.



After Joe Mauer hit a one-out single off Phil Maton (3-1), Rosario sent a 2-0 pitch soaring into the right-field seats that stayed just inside the foul pole. He raced around the bases to find a mob of teammates waiting for him at the plate in celebration of the team's fourth walk-off win this season, dumping a bucket of ice on his head after he hit his 23rd homer.



Matt Belisle (2-2) retired all five batters he faced for the Twins, who improved to 15-5 all-time against the Padres.



The Twins took a two-game lead for their spot in the playoffs over the Los Angeles Angels, who played later against the Houston Astros.

