Royals beat Twins 5-2 after rally in 8th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eric Hosmer drove in the go-ahead run with his third hit in a three-run eighth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Saturday night.



Lorenzo Cain led off the eighth with a single against Ryan Pressly (2-3), and Melky Cabrera walked. Hosmer's single off Buddy Boshers scored pinch-runner Terrance Gore.



Salvador Perez had an RBI double and Alcides Escobar a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.



Mike Minor (6-6) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brandon Maurer earned his second save in three chances since the Royals acquired him in a July 24 trade with San Diego.

© 2017 Associated Press