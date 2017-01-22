Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash in Dominican Republic

Sep 30, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Yordano Ventura, the hard-throwing and fearless right-hander who was a crucial part of two pennant-winning teams for the Kansas City Royals, was killed in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Ventura was 25.

Ventura was killed on the Juan Adrián highway in San Jose de Ocoa, according to Colonel Jacobo Mateo Moquete, director of communications for the military and police of the Dominican Republic.

Moquete said Ventura was the lone passenger in the vehicle.

Ventura started 93 games in his career with the Royals, posting a 38-31 record and 3.89 ERA, and going 27-18 in 2014-15, when the Royals won back-to-back American League pennants and the 2015 World Series. Ventura made 10 postseason starts in those seasons.

Reporter Cristian Moreno, who cited the Dominican police, was the first to report the news.

Ventura's death comes more than two years after another very promising young player, outfielder Oscar Taveras, was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Taveras was 24 when he and his girlfriend were killed in Puerto Plata on Oct. 26, 2014. News of Taveras' death emerged during Game 5 of the 2014 World Series, and Ventura started and won Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7.

Ventura pitched Game 6 with Taveras' initials and uniform number on his cap.

Perhaps generously listed at 6 feet and 195 pounds, Ventura bedeviled hitters with a fastball that reached 98 mph and an often devastating slider. Yet he became perhaps best known for not backing down from opponents, a mentality that created an on-field confrontation with the Chicago White Sox, a mound-charging battle with Baltimore Orioles All-Star Manny Machado and a staredown at home plate with a much larger Mike Trout.

That attitude was both his salvation and, occasionally, his downfall.

USA TODAY