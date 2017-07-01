Royals rally with 4 homers to beat Twins 11-6

Jul 1, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss (37) celebrates with third baseman Mike Moustakas (8) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. (Photo: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Mike Moustakas hit his 22nd home run and Alex Gordon connected for a three-run shot as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.



Moustakas tied his season high for home runs and matched Jermaine Dye in 2000 for the club record before the All-Star Game.



Alcides Escobar and Brandon Moss, with an estimated 474-foot drive to straightaway center, also homered for the Royals.



Gordon's homer with Moss, who had three hits, and Escobar aboard in the eighth gave the Royals a cushion.



Salvador Perez hit a two-out, two-run single in a three-run seventh to snap a 6-all tie against Tyler Duffy (0-2). Ramon Torres, who also had three hits, doubled in Whit Merrifield with the first run of the inning.

