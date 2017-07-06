Saints catcher Garrett finds success on the fast track

Saints Catcher Maxx Garrett catches one behind the plate at CHS Field Saturday evening. (Photo: KARE)

ST PAUL, Minn -- Maxx Garrett is proud to live and work in the Twin Cities, for now.

The Washington native and Gonzaga alum quickly found success in the Midwest. If he keeps it up, though, he may soon may find himself working elsewhere.

"You never know where this road is going to take you, this baseball path," Garrett says.

Garrett attended an open tryout for the St Paul Saints last year, and easily earned his way into a spot as a catcher in the Saints left field bullpen.

"We try to get a bullpen catcher that is good enough where we can activate him during the season if somebody goes down," says Saints manager George Tsamis.

Which is exactly why the Saints are now getting their money's worth with Maxx.

"On that day in Kansas City, skip called me in and said I was starting that game," Garrett says. "Turns out I had a pretty good game, and I've been rolling since."

Also as it turns out, Garrett is pretty good with the bat. He's averaging over .300 at the plate so far this season. Oh by the way, Maxx took the bump to pitch a game for the Saints too.

"He'll do anything you ask him to do," says Tsamis. "If you ask him to play short, you'll do that."

The ultimate utility guy.

With a positive attitude that has driven him to success.

"Jump any opportunity you get, because you never know when you're going to get then," Garrett says. "But when you do, you've got to seize them."

© 2017 KARE-TV