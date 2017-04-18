Saints to sport 'Duck, Duck, Gray Duck' uniforms Aug. 19

On Aug. 19, the Saint Paul Saints will host the Cleburne Railroaders. But for one night only, it will be the St. Paul Duck, Duck Gray Ducks versus the Cleburne Duck, Duck Goose. (Photo: St. Paul Saints)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - What started as an April Fools Day prank has turned into a legit night of Minnesota baseball we can't wait to watch.

On Aug. 19, the Saint Paul Saints will host the Cleburne Railroaders. But for one night only, it will be the St. Paul Duck, Duck Gray Ducks versus the Cleburne Duck, Duck Goose.

No Foolin: Saints and Railroaders To Battle It Out As Duck, Duck Gray Duck vs. Duck, Duck Goose On August 19

The idea for the night came after the organization said on April Fools Day they would play the upcoming season using 50 different names for their 50 home games. That logistically wasn't going to happen, but the team did get plenty of reaction to the names.

St. Paul Holy Buckets. Minnesota Nice. Minnesota Cabin Goers. St. Paul Gutteral Uff Da’s. Just a few of the names.

Saints staff narrowed down the best of the best and, in a landslide, fans picked the St. Paul Duck, Duck, Gray Ducks to take CHS Field.

Both teams' uniforms will be auctioned off. T-shirts of the top team names will also be available for purchase.

The Saints make their 2017 home debut on May 18.

