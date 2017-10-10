Saints trade Adrian Peterson to Arizona

"I want to stick it to everyone we play, said Adrian Peterson. "But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them .” (Photo: Stephen Lew, Stephen Lew)

PHOENIX - That didn't last long.

Just a few months and 81 carries into his chapter as a Saint, New Orleans has sent Adrian Peterson packing, moving the one-time NFL MVP to the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN's Dianna Russini was the first to report the deal, saying the Saints will get a conditional draft choice in exchange for Peterson.

Arizona has struggled mightily with its ground game since an injury to David Johnson in week 1, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. On Sunday the Cards gained just 31 yards on the ground while getting routed by Philadelphia. But turning to the 32-year-old Peterson is certainly not a sure thing: He has just 81 yards on 27 carries with New Orleans, an average of 3 yards.

Peterson signed with the Saints as a free agent after the Vikings declined his $18 million option, but has been unable to get past Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara on the depth chart. He hasn't been subtle about his unhappiness either, being captured on national television shouting at New Orleans head coach Sean Peyton.

