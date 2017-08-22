Saints transform CHS Field into giant Twister board

The Saints have transformed the CHS Field outfield into one giant Twister board! (Photo: St. Paul Saints)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Saint Paul Saints are known for their wildly fun and unique promotions. It's part of what makes a night at CHS Field a memorable one. Tuesday night's game will no doubt be talked about for seasons to come.

Fresh off their Duck Duck Goose versus Duck Duck Gray Duck night, the St. Paul Saints will host a seriously large game of Twister. Yes, you read that correctly. The Saints have transformed the CHS Field outfield into one giant Twister board!

As documented on YouTube, physical work on the project began around 8 Monday night. By 6 Tuesday morning, staff had painted an estimated 56,000 green, yellow, blue and red dots onto the outfield.

The Saints say fans are welcome to participate in the Twister game, following the 7:05 p.m. bout with the Wichita Wingnuts. Click here for tickets.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz will have more about the Twister board and the effort behind it on the KARE 11 News at 6.

