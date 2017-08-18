Sano homers twice as Twins pound D-backs 10-3

Aug 18, 2017; Minneapolis - Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) reacts after hitting a two run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Harrison Barden, Harrison Barden)

MINNEAPOLIS - Miguel Sano hit two of the Twins' season high-tying six home runs, including an inside-the-park dash by Byron Buxton, and Minnesota powered past the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 Friday night.

Eduardo Escobar, Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep for Minnesota. Buxton finished a single shy of the cycle.

David Peralta had three hits for Arizona, including a home run.

Leading 4-3 in the seventh, Sano hit the first pitch from reliever David Hernandez 452 feet into the second deck in left-center for two runs. Escobar added a two-run shot two batters later for an 8-3 lead.

Sano hit one even further, 474 feet into the third deck, in the eighth for his first multi-homer game this season and third of his career.

Minnesota also hit six home runs May 2 against Oakland.

