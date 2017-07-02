KARE
Close

Sano, Santana named to All-Star team

KARE 10:03 PM. CDT July 02, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS- Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana and third baseman Miguel Sano were named to the American League All-Star roster as reserves on Sunday night.

It’s the second time that Santana will be heading to the game, while Sano is a first-time participant.

Santana is 10-5 with a 3.07 ERA, while Sano currently is hitting .272 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI.

Sano will also be participating in the Home Run Derby on July 10.

The All-Star game will be held in Miami on July 11.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories