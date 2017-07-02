Sano, Santana named to All-Star team

MINNEAPOLIS- Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana and third baseman Miguel Sano were named to the American League All-Star roster as reserves on Sunday night.
It’s the second time that Santana will be heading to the game, while Sano is a first-time participant.
Santana is 10-5 with a 3.07 ERA, while Sano currently is hitting .272 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI.
Sano will also be participating in the Home Run Derby on July 10.
The All-Star game will be held in Miami on July 11.
© 2017 KARE-TV
