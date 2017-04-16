Santana's 1-hitter leads Twins over White Sox 6-0

Apr 15, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory (Photo: Jordan Johnson, Jordan Johnson)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ervin Santana pitched a one-hitter for the first complete-game victory by a pitcher in the major leagues this season, and the Minnesota Twins beat the White Sox 6-0 Saturday to stop Chicago's three-game winning streak.



Santana's (3-0) won his third straight start, striking out eight, walking one and retiring his final 18 batters as he lowered his ERA to 0.41. Chicago had just two runners: Omar Narvaez singled with one out in the third and Avisail Garcia walked leading off the fourth.



Santana also pitched a one-hitter for the Los Angeles Angels against Arizona on June 16, 2012, and he threw a no-hitter for the Angels at Cleveland on July 27, 2011. He has pitched 18 scoreless innings since allowing his only earned run of the season, against Kansas City on opening day.



It was just the third complete game in the major leagues this season after San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner allowed six hits in a loss at San Diego on April 8 and Toronto's Marcus Stroman gave up seven hits in a home defeat against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

