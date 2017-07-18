Season's over for Twins righty Phil Hughes, put on 60-day DL

May 11, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Phil Hughes (45) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Caylor Arnold, Caylor Arnold)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Twins right-hander Phil Hughes will miss the rest of the season because of persistent arm trouble related to a condition that required rib removal surgery a year ago.



The Twins put Hughes on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, and manager Paul Molitor said another operation is possible. Hughes recovered from the thoracic outlet syndrome procedure for a spot in the rotation to begin the season, but he went to the DL after nine starts with a recurrence of shoulder weakness.



Hughes returned as a reliever earlier this month, making five appearances. He was 4-3 with a 5.87 ERA in 53 2/3 innings.



The Twins needed space on the 40-man roster for right-hander Bartolo Colon, who was to start Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.



