Shakopee jockey a rising star in horse racing

This Saturday is the biggest race of the season at Canterbury Park: The Mystic Lake Derby. Some of the best horses, trainers and jockeys from all over the country will be there, including Shakopee's own Alex Canchari. http://kare11.tv/2x4ERL1

KARE 10:34 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories