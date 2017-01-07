KARE
Sights and sounds from Skate with the Gophers

Skate with the Gophers

Ryan Shaver, KARE 7:52 PM. CST January 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - The Gopher men's hockey team held its annual Skate with the Gophers event Saturday afternoon, and it was jam-packed with autographs, races and wipe outs.

Ryan Shaver provides an inside look at the sights and sounds!


