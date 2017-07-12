Sky's the limit for Stillwater skateboarder

STILLWATER, Minn. - Nicole Hause won’t have a long commute this weekend when the Stillwater native competes on Saturday night in the skateboard park event at the X Games in Minneapolis.

“It’s going to be really fun! I get to sleep in my own bed and come home and see my family. It’s kind of unreal,” Hause said.

She was back home practicing this week on a ramp that her dad built six years ago. This will be the second X Games for Hause, she also competed last year in Austin.

The 19-year-old is passionate about skateboarding and likens it to her own expression of art.

“I’m not artistic about drawing or anything but I consider this my art form. This is what I do every day and I love to do,” Hause said.

Nicole's had her share of bumps and bruises along the way but really isn't fearful of getting hurt.

“Sometimes you get a feeling that a new trick is scary, but I’m never so afraid that I’m not going to do it,” she said.

Hause is currently living in California where she is ramping up her professional career.

“I try to dabble in everything and take the opportunities that come to me,” Hause concluded.

