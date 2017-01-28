Springs: This Maryland loss is on me

MINNEAPOLIS - Despite scoring a season-high 23 points, senior Akeem Springs blamed himself for the Gophers fifth loss in a row as they fell to #22 Maryland 85-78 on Saturday.

"To pull out tough games like this your seniors need to step up," Springs said. "I missed a bunch of plays down the stretch. I'm supposed to be one of the better defenders, but I had a few defensive mistakes down the stretch. That really cost us the game. I take this game on my back. This game's on me."

Springs, however, was really the one who kept the Gophers in the game as it turned into a shootout in the second half. But costly turnovers and missed free throws were just too much to overcome.

"I'm sure they're pretty down, and they should be. Losing stings," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. "We're a young team. We had some young moments today, but we'll get through it and find a way to break through."

For the Terps, Justin Jackson had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, making all five of his 3-point attempts. Jackson and fellow freshman Kevin Huerter combined to go 10 for 12 from 3-point range. Huerter finished with 19 points and Melo Trimble added 13 points. The Terrapins remain tied with Wisconsin for first place in the Big 10.

The Gophers, on the other hand, now look to get back on track next Saturday at Illinois.

"We've got to keep them positive this week," Pitino said. "We'll give them a little time off to focus on their academics as well as get away a little bit."

