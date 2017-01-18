St. Paul unveils new Herb Brooks statue

A newer, larger Herb Brooks statue made its debut Wednesday night in St. Paul. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A newer, larger Herb Brooks statue made its debut in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold and members of the Brooks family attended a ceremony dedicating the statue, which replaces the former statue located at 317 Washington Street.

"Herb will always be remembered for his love of the game, for his contributions, competitive approach and of course, the results that followed," said Leipold. "For some time, we've discussed enhancing his statue. With the recent opening of the new restaurant Herbie's On The Park right next to it, the right moment had arrived."

"It's truly humbling knowing that after all these years, my father continues to inspire," said Herb's son Dan Brooks. "The Brooks Family is truly honored. Thank you, Craig Leipold and the Minnesota Wild for this special day."

The new tribute to the legendary coach and St. Paul native stands 11-feet, towering over the previous, life-sized model. The old statue will be on display at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine at the request of the Brooks family and the Herb Brooks Foundation.

St. Paul first dedicated a statue of Brooks in February 2004. He died in August 2003 following a car crash.

