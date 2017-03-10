St. Thomas women's basketball punches ticket back to Elite Eight

ST. PAUL -- For the third time in six years, the St. Thomas women's basketball team is heading to the Elite Eight after beating Marymount 62-55 Friday night.

Senior All-American center Kaitlyn Langer notched 15 points and seven rebounds and sparked a game-closing 17-4 run.

The win improves UST's record to 16-0 at home and 30-0 overall. Coach Ruth Sinn's group has won its last 49 games in 50 tries.

Saturday, St. Thomas will host #16-ranked Whitman (Wash.) (26-4) with a berth in the national semifinals on the line.

Check out the video above for highlights and reaction.

