KARE
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

State gymnastics sights and sounds

state gymnastics

Ryan Shaver, KARE 7:58 PM. CST February 26, 2017

Check out the video for some of the highlights from Saturday's individual state gymnastics competitions.

 

 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories