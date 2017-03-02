Close State Team Wrestling Results TeamWrestling KARE 11:36 PM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST St. Paul, Minn. - The state team wrestling championships were held on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. Apple Valley won the 3A title, Kasson-Mantorville took home the 2A title and Zumbrota-Mazeppa captured the 1A title. (© 2017 KARE) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KARE 11 Investigates: Alpine Fence Co. update Tips to find the right cell phone plan 104-year-old recovers from breakthrough surgery Debating licenses for undocumented immigrants Woman told police she hit chicken truck because she's vegan Minnesotan Jesse Larson on NBC's 'The Voice' Grilled cheese...with a purpose Rochester students pulled from class over vaccinations Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe End-of-life options bill returns to Capitol More Stories Anoka Co. deputies save dog that fell through ice Mar. 2, 2017, 7:54 p.m. Minn. House debates local wage control bill Mar. 2, 2017, 8:55 p.m. WATCH: Gator shows off its fishy catch at golf course Mar. 2, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
