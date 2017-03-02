KARE
State Team Wrestling Results

KARE 11:36 PM. CST March 02, 2017

St. Paul, Minn. - The state team wrestling championships were held on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. Apple Valley won the 3A title, Kasson-Mantorville took home the 2A title and Zumbrota-Mazeppa captured the 1A title.

