Talking Minnesota Wild with Dan Myers

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – After a 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, the Minnesota Wild are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

The Wild have dropped eight of their last ten games and have watched the Chicago Blackhawks move ahead in the Western Conference standings. Eric Perkins sat down with Wild.com writer Dan Myers to discuss the Wild’s recent slump and the impact it might have on the upcoming playoffs.

