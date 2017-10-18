Teddy Bridgewater returns to practice

Eden Prairie, Minn.- Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice at Winter Park today for the first time in fourteen months.

Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury last August and started this season on the physically unable to perform list.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said, "I think everybody feels really good for Teddy. He’s worked extremely hard to get to this point where he can get back out on the practice field. We still don’t know where it’s going to go or where that’s going to lead to. But, I think everybody feels good for him because they know what kind of kid he is and how hard he has worked. He’s probably not going to play this week. We need to put the brakes on things a little bit."

Click on the video to hear from Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

