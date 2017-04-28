Tennis legend cuts ribbon, coaches children at new north Minneapolis court

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was an unforgettable day for some local children in north Minneapolis: not only did they get a brand-new place to play tennis, one of the game's greatest coaches was there to give some instruction.

From Serena Williams to Andre Agassi, Nick Bolletteri has coached some of the best tennis players in the world.

Friday, however, he was just the friendly man in the red jacket to a group of children in north Minneapolis.

"They’ve probably never heard of Nick," John Wheaton said. "They’ll understand it when they get older."

At 85 years old, Bolletteri is still giving back in a big way. Like traveling all the way from Florida to north Minneapolis to help cut the ribbon at the brand-new tennis court at the Hospitality House.

"The smile from a child is fantastic," Bolletteri said. "When these children get out of school, they have a lot of stored energy and if they don't use that energy in a positive way: it can go a negative way."

The way Bolletteri became involved in the first place goes back to the Wheaton family: David, his former pupil and John, who through InnerCity Tennis, helped make it all possible.

"My parents used to push my brothers and I out the door to go play, and we had a place to go," John Wheaton said. "This is a safe place for these kids to come."

"These kinds of things make a big difference in the lives of young people," David Wheaton said.

And for Bolletteri, that’s really what it’s all about.

"To me, helping children is the greatest reward," Bolletteri said.

