The Key Ingredients of a Successful Team

ELLSWORTH, WI – The Ellsworth High School floor hockey team hasn't lost a game in nearly two years.

This year's squad is 10-0 heading into their season finale on Thursday night. Head Coach Stacie Robey works as a special education aide at Ellsworth High School.

"A lot of these kids have been playing for nine years. They just keep getting better and better," she said.

The players are students in special education programs at the school. Sophomore Dominic Fobbe says his teammates are very supportive and like another family to him. Parents, like Melissa Olson, have seen first-hand the impact that being part of the team has had for her daughter Madison.

"She became a different kid. It’s amazing to watch her grow and see what Stacie does for each of these kids, she pushes them to be the best they can be," Olson said.

In turn, the players have found success believing in each other and building a special bond with their coach.



