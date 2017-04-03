The Stanley Cup makes stops in the metro today

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The NHL's Stanley Cup is in Minnesota today, making appearances across the Twin Cities.

You can see the cup in person at these locations and times:

• Empire Coffee – 807 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413 – from 9AM-10AM

• Tom Reid's Pub – 258 West 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102 – from 1PM-2PM

• State Capitol Building from 2PM-2:30PM

There are also several surprise stops happening today.

Then be sure to follow the Minnesota Wild, as they hope to bring home the Cup this season! The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin April 12 on KARE 11/NBC and NBCSN.

