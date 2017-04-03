Timberwolves snap Blazers' 6-game streak, 110-109

KARE
Jon Krawczynski , KARE 8:52 PM. CDT April 03, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped Portland's six-game winning streak with a 110-109 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who bounced back from an ugly home loss to Sacramento that eliminated them from postseason contention on Saturday.

Damian Lillard scored 25 points for Portland, but had a rough shooting night. He made just 7 of 21 shots, including 3 of 11 3-pointers, and his potential game-winning pull-up jumper at the buzzer glanced off the rim. The Blazers lead Denver by 1½ games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

