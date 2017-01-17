Tiny Meeker and Michael Saldivar

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Morning Weather 1-17-2017
-
Monday Night Forecast
-
Dairy farm fire kills herd of cows in Elko
-
Apartment explosion in Rice Lake, Wisconsin
-
Two bodies found outside in north Minneapolis
-
Rep. Ellison joins inauguration boycott
-
Local law enforcement to provide security at Trump inauguration
-
Minnesotans headed to DC for inauguration
More Stories
-
Prince estate taxes due this weekJan 17, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
1 killed in Plymouth crashJan 16, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
Gene Cernan, the last man on the moon, has died at 82Jan 16, 2017, 2:48 p.m.