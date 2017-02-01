Tommies stay perfect in clash of MIAC unbeatens

(Photo: Brandon McCauley (KARE))

ST PETER, Minn -- In front of a record setting crowd in St. Peter Wednesday night, there were two perfect records on the line between the St Thomas and Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball teams.

In the end, it was St. Thomas who put together a hard fought, 75-69 victory over the Gusties. The road win extends the Tommies regular season winning streak to 29 in a row, with 19 of those making up their perfect season thus far.

Kaitlin Langer took charge for the Tommies, recording a double-double with 32 points and 10 boards.

Gustavus Adolphus didn't go down without a fight. Mikayla Miller tallied 18 points, and was one of four double digit scorers for the Gusties.

St. Thomas goes for 30 regular season wins in a row and their 20th of the season on Saturday night at home against St Catherine.

Gustavus Adolphus will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Saturday at home versus Hamline.

Highlights from Wednesday night's perfect record clash can be found the video player above.

