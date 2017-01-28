Towns scores 37 to lift Timberwolves over Nets, 129-109

Jan 28, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton (41) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS - Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.



Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and four assists, and Zach LaVine scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Minnesota shot 51 percent and outscored Brooklyn 17-8 in second-chance point to respond after a tough home loss to Indiana on Thursday night.



Brook Lopez had 25 points and seven rebounds and hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for the Nets, who have lost five straight and 21 of their last 23 games. Sean Kilpatrick added 14 points.

