Towns, Wiggins help Wolves beat Mavericks 97-84

MINNEAPOLIS - Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 18 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-84 on Friday night.



Ricky Rubio added 13 points and 14 assists a day after the Timberwolves declined an opportunity to trade him to the New York Knicks for Derrick Rose. The Wolves shot 52.6 percent to pull within 2 1/2 games of Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.



Towns had seven turnovers, but scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter to turn back the Mavericks.



Seth Curry scored a career-high 31 points and Harrison Barnes added 20 points and six rebounds for Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki was just 4 for 14 and Wes Matthews was 2 for 9 as the Mavs dropped three games back of the Nuggets.

