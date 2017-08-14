Tre Jones follows brother's footsteps, picks Duke

Apple Valley star point guard Tre Jones (Photo: KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – In front of a packed crowd Sunday evening, Apple Valley star Tre Jones made the same decision his older brother Tyus once did – take his basketball talent to Duke.

Jones, a five-star prospect and the nation’s top recruit at point guard, picked the Blue Devils over Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Oregon.

Tre will now try to duplicate the success Tyus had at Duke, by bringing the program another national championship.

Local fans hoped Tre would stay home after coach Richard Pitino managed to keep three other highly-touted local recruits in Minnesota, but Jones said this decision was ultimately what was best for him and his family.

