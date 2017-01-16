Trip to Peru helps Augsburg XC team bond

Training for cross country during a Minnesota winter can be quite difficult. So, the Augsburg Cross Country team goes indoors or out of town. Way out of town. (Photo: Augsburg Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS - Training for cross country during a Minnesota winter can be quite difficult. So, the Augsburg Cross Country team goes indoors or out of town. Way out of town.

“One of the things I benefited from in my running career was getting to travel the world,” says Meghan Peyton, head cross country coach at Augsburg.

Last month, Peyton’s idea turned into reality. Her team took a nine-day trip to Peru which trip served many purposes, of which included giving the team a chance to train in high altitude.

“I just had this big smile on my face,” Junior Blair Stewig reminisces. “We were running in the mountains and it was gorgeous.”

The trip also allowed them to fulfill their school’s community service requirement in a very cool way by helping to restore Incan ruins.

“It was super fun and amazing,” says Sophomore Ryan Moore. “Just like getting to experience a culture that I knew very little about and go there and be able to help the community."

And giving the team a bonding experience of a lifetime.

“Some of our teammates having awesome experiences,” says Stewig. “They immersed themselves in the culture and you definitely bond when you do that.”

The trip wouldn’t have happened without a business called Strive, who’s owner is from Augsburg College and who got into the business to get kids opportunities that he never had.

“We wanted to give student athletes the chance to do a study abroad and the community service their classmates were getting,” says Nic Winschill, co-owner of Strive Inc.

Coach Peyton says she's already planning the next trip.

(© 2017 KARE)