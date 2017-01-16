Trip to Peru helps cross country team bond

Augsburg cross country

MINNEAPOLIS - Training for cross country during a Minnesota winter can be quite difficult. So the Augsburg Cross Country team decided to head out of town.

“One of the things I benefitted from in my running career was getting to travel the world,” says Augsburg head cross country coach Meghan Peyton. “So a year ago I was like, let’s do this.”

Meghan Peyton’s idea turned into reality just before the end of the year. The team took a nine-day trip to Peru, which served many purposes like giving the team a chance to train in high altitude.

“I just had this big smile on my face,” junior Blair Stewig reminisces. “We were running in the mountains and it was gorgeous.”

The team helped restore Incan ruins, which allowed the student athletes an opportunity to fulfill Augsburg’s community service requirement in a very unique way.

“All of our teammates had awesome experiences,” says Stewig. “They immersed themselves in the culture and you definitely bond when you do that.”

The trip wouldn’t have happened without a business called Strive. One of the co-owners graduated from Augsburg and says he got into the business to help get kids opportunities that he never had.

“We wanted to give student athletes the chance to do a study abroad and community service thing their classmates were getting,” says Nick Winschill, Augsburg alum and co-owner of Strive Inc.



