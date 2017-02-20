Twin Cities sports personality Rod Simons has died

Twin Cities sports personality Rod Simons has passed away at the age of 56. (Photo: Golf for the Gift/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - Twin Cities sports personality Rod Simons has passed away at the age of 56.

Simons was in Ft. Myers, Florida covering the Minnesota Twins Spring Training, according to a statement from the Twins.

Simons owned Rod Media Communications and produced shows such as Game On!, Go 96.3’s Go Twins Territory, wrote for GoMN.com and served as a lead anchor for KSTP-TV from 2003-08.

So sad to hear the news on @rodsimons -shocking. RIP. Way, way to young — Randy Shaver (@rshaver11) February 20, 2017

Simons also worked for multiple causes including his Golf for the Gift charity; raising money to help families with adoption grants.

In all, Simons spent over 20 years in the sports media profession in various parts of the country.

He is survived by his wife Pamela, and daughter Annie.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Rod Simons, who passed away while covering the Minnesota Twins Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/PQhNXSReKY — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 20, 2017

(© 2017 KARE)