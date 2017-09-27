Twins don't lock up AL wild-card spot, lose 4-2 to Indians

Sep 27, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) throws to first base after a fielder's choice putout of Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) in the fifth inning at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, David Richard)

CLEVELAND - The Minnesota Twins missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot on their own Wednesday night as Danny Salazar gave Cleveland's brain trust more to consider with a strong start and Yan Gomes homered, lifting the Indians to a 4-2 win.



Minnesota could still earn an AL wild-card spot and its first postseason trip since 2010 if the Los Angeles Angels lose later in Chicago to the White Sox.



The Indians improved to 30-3 since Aug. 24 and stayed one game ahead of Houston for the best record in the AL and home-field advantage until the World Series.



The turnaround Twins made it interesting in the ninth, pulling within 4-2 on Jorge Polanco's two-run homer with one out. But closer Cody Allen stopped the comeback and Minnesota's players hustled into the clubhouse to watch the Angels.



Cleveland scored two runs off Adalberto Mejia (4-7), who hit Gomes with a pitch and the bases loaded in the fourth to force in a run. Gomes later connected for his 14th homer to make it 4-0.



Mike Clevinger (12-5) replaced Salazar in the fifth and got his first win in relief this season.

