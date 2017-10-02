Twins face Yankees tonight in AL Wild Card

Sep 26, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; The Minnesota Twins celebrate a win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK (AP) - The baseball playoffs begin tonight as the Minnesota Twins visit the New York Yankees in the American League wild card game.

Luis Severino, 14-8 with a 2.98 ERA gets the ball for the Yankees against the Twins' Ervin Santana, who had a 16-8 record and 3.28 ERA.

One year into a youth movement, the Yankees boast rookie slugger Aaron Judge and some strong pitching arms. However, the Twins are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, after a historic turnaround following a 100+ loss seasion the previous year.

The Twins are hoping to break a playoff winning streak by the Yankees, who have dominated the Twins in every previous playoff matchup since 2002.



