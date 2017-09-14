Twins get 3-2 win over Jays, 2nd straight walk-off victory

Sep 14, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his walk off home run in the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS - Byron Buxton's 10th-inning homer gave the Minnesota Twins their second straight walk-off victory, a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

A night after Eddie Rosario beat the San Diego Padres with a 10th-inning homer, Buxton connected on a 1-0 count off Toronto's Luis Santos with two outs. Buxton's 15th homer didn't leave much suspense as it reached the second deck in left field.

Dillon Gee (2-2) pitched one inning of relief for Minnesota, which earned its fifth walk-off win of the season and has won six of its past eight games. The Twins maintained their lead for the second wild card in the American League.

Santos (0-1) recorded two outs in the loss. Toronto's Justin Smoak had tied the game with a two-out homer in the top of the ninth off Twins closer Matt Belisle.

Rosario had two hits for Minnesota a night after his extra-inning heroics. Jorge Polanco had a two-run single to open the scoring.

Belisle's fifth blown save of the season overshadowed what had been a big bullpen night for Minnesota in relief of starter Jose Berrios.

Berrios pitched around five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. The Puerto Rican right-hander struck out leadoff hitter Richard Urena to leave the bases loaded in the second inning.

The only score against Berrios was on Josh Donaldson's pop-up behind shortstop in the fifth. With one out, Minnesota was playing the infield in and speedy centerfielder Buxton was back against Donaldson. His high pop landed just out of the reach of Buxton and Polanco at shortstop.

Berrios is 9-1 at home with a 2.45 ERA while going 4-6 with a 5.14 ERA on the road this season.

© 2017 Associated Press