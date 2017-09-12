Twins pound 7 homers to beat Padres 16-0

Sep 12, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) hits a home run in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Target Field. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jason Castro homered twice, Brian Dozier was a double from the cycle and the Minnesota Twins pounded the San Diego Padres 16-0 on Tuesday night.



Minnesota hit a season-high seven home runs, setting a Target Field record for most homers in a game, to back another strong start from Kyle Gibson. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Twins set a major league record by homering in each of the first seven innings with Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas adding to the total.



Gibson (10-10) pitched six innings with four hits and six strikeouts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts for Minnesota, which maintained its hold on the second wild card spot in the American League.

