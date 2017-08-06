Twins rally from 5-0 deficit to beat Rangers, 6-5

Aug 6, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario (20) and outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and outfielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate after the game against the Texas Rangers at Target Field. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Max Kepler, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario homered to help the Minnesota Twins dig out of a five-run hole and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.



Jose Berrios (10-5) gave up five runs on six hits and struck out six in five innings, Trevor Hildenberger threw two innings of scoreless relief and Robbie Grossman drove in the go-ahead run for the Twins, who were missing slugger Miguel Sano for the second straight game because of a sore left hand.



Adrian Beltre hit his 455th career homer and Joey Gallo also went deep for the Rangers, who were shut out after a five-run first inning. Nick Martinez gave up five runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a game that was delayed 32 minutes by rain in the second inning.

© 2017 Associated Press